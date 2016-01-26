BRIEF-CBRE Group acquires Mainstream Software
* CBRE Group Inc acquires Mainstream Software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Centurion Finance SA :
* Said on Monday that following the registration of the company's capital increase via the issue of series D shares , Twinlight Finance Limited raised its stake in the company to 74.5 percent (64,874,069 shares) from 60.7 percent (3,098,799 shares)
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 India's central bank issued guidelines on Tuesday for investments by commercial banks in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), including setting limits on the overall investments.