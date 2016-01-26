Jan 26 Centurion Finance SA :

* Said on Monday that following the registration of the company's capital increase via the issue of series D shares , Twinlight Finance Limited raised its stake in the company to 74.5 percent (64,874,069 shares) from 60.7 percent (3,098,799 shares)

