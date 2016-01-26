Russia's MMK says Q1 crude steel output up 1.4 pct y/y
MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's MMK, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its crude steel output grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 3.07 million tonnes.
Jan 26 Tesco Plc
* Law firm Stewarts Law says to bring formal legal action against Tesco due to losses incurred after 2014 profit overstatement
* Says action on behalf of institutional shareholders and other qualifying investors
* Announcement coincides with the publication today of a report by the Groceries Code Adjudicator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
