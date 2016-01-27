Jan 27 AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it signed contract with AC Milan on temporary acquisition of Stephan El Shaarawy until June 30

* Transaction value is 1.4 million euros

* Contract envisages an option right for definitive acquisition of the player for 13 million euros before the beginning of the 2016-17 season

