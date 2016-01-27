UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Delhaize Group SA :
* Says Silchester International Investors LLP crossed the 5 pct shareholding threshold downwards
* Silchester International Investors LLP owned 4.98 pct of Delhaize Group's voting rights as of Jan. 21
* According to their previous notification received on Dec. 18, 2014, Silchester International Investors LLP owned 10,239,515 shares, which then represented 9.97 pct of Delhaize Group's voting rights
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.