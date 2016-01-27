Jan 27Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board resolved to issue shares under execution of option call III for ITMED Sp. z o.o. shares acquisition

* As a result of investment agreement signed on Dec. 15, 2014 has a option call III to acquire the remaining 34 percent stake of ITMED for 7.55 million zlotys ($1.84 million), which can be exercised until Dec. 31, 2017

* Payment for exercise of option call III can be made as deduction of liabilities resulting from subscription for company's new shares, as agreed in the investment agreement

* Thus, supervisory board resolves to issue 1.5 million series B2 shares at issue price of 4.55 zlotys per share

* Shares to be offered to Mizarus Sp. z o.o. as part of payment for exercise of Option Call III in the amount of 6.9 million zlotys

* Rest of payment for exercise of option call III to be made either via buyback of own shares and offering them to Mizarus or via another private placement of new shares offered to Mizarus

* After exercise of option call I and II, it raised its stake in ITMED to 66 percent

($1 = 4.1050 zlotys)