Jan 27 Highland Gold :

* In 2015 produced 262,495 oz of gold and gold equivalents, up 1.4 pct versus year ago

* Says lower-than-expected grades at Belaya Gora in H2 2015 resulted in shortfall versus full-year production guidance of 270,000 oz

* Total production of gold and gold equivalents in 2016 expected to remain stable at 255,000-265,000 oz as the natural decline at MNV is offset by improvements at Belaya Gora in the 2nd half

