Jan 28 Magnifico SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it sold 11,384 shares in Magnifico Sp. z o.o. for 1.13 million zlotys ($274,500) to the US-based Equimaxx, LLC

* The stake represents about 95.79 pct of Magnifico Sp. z o.o.

($1 = 4.1161 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)