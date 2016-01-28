Jan 28 Veniti SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Argentum Capital LLC increases the number of votes in the company to 63.55 pct from 50.00 pct

* Robert Szulc increases its direct number of votes in the company to 7.02 pct from 5.54 pct

* Szulc directly and indirectly through Argentum Capital LLC currently controls 70.57 pct of all the company's votes Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)