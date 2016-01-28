Jan 28 SMT SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders adopted company's framework plan for SMT's operations financing and long-term financing

* Implementation of the plan depends on adoption by shareholders certain resolutions, including ones for FY net profit allocation and authorization for share buyback

* The plan provisions higher financial results of company's unit iAlbatros

* Plans to allocate about 23.3 million zlotys ($5.7 million)for purchase of shares of its unit iAlbatros

* Plans to invest about 20.0 million zlotys in product development, creation of foreign branches, expansion of the sales network, among others

* Plans to recommend to its shareholders to transfer of profits from the years 2016 to 2018 to the reserve capital

* Moreover, plans to allocate 31.5 million zlotys for share repurchase

* Plans to allocate about 49.5 million zlotys for repayment of some of its bank loans and bonds until end of Q2 2016 as well as about 11.7 million zlotys for repayment of liabilities

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0849 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)