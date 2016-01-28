BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 DTP SA :
* Said on Wednesday that, in relation to press releases from Nov. 20, 2015 and Jan. 5 as well as in response to inquiries, it has no knowledge on status of negotiations between an investor and company's shareholders
* Said its management does not participate in negotiations
* Said the company does not participate in any activities related to the process the sale of sharesany shares sale related activities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: