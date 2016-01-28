UPDATE 1-S.Korea's March crude imports from Iran hit record high
* March Iranian crude imports at 2.26 mln T, up 118.8 pct y/y
Jan 28 BG Group Plc
* Result of shareholder meetings
* Says 99.53 percent of votes cast at court meeting in favour of Shell deal
* Says 99.55 percent votes cast in favour of BG-Shell deal at BG general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties