BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :
* Approves dividend of 20 Danish crowns ($2.93) per share
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi