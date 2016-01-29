DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 29Starrag Group Holding AG :
* Received new orders of 333 million Swiss francs ($327.40 million) in FY 2015, 18.1 pct less than in the preceding year
* Sales for 2015 amounted to 364 million Swiss francs, a decline of 7.5 pct from the previous year's figure
* Order backlog at the end of the fiscal year amounted to 238 million Swiss francs, or 17.3 pct less than at the end of fiscal year 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1SNfWm2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.