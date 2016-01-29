BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
Jan 29Moscow Exchange:
* Said on Thursday it decided to exclude from third listing level shares of United Credit Systems effective as of Jan. 28 in connection with the cancellation of the individual number of additional share issue
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)