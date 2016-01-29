BRIEF-Konka Group sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to be 21 mln yuan to 29 mln yuan
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 21 million yuan to 29 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)
Jan 29 SMT SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit, iAlbatros SA, signed an agreement with Inria, a French research centre, for delivery of hotel services during business trips of Inria's employees
* Total estimated value of the deal is 4.4 million euros ($4.8 million)
* Deal was signed for period of three years
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange