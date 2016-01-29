Jan 29 SMT SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit, iAlbatros SA, signed an agreement with Inria, a French research centre, for delivery of hotel services during business trips of Inria's employees

* Total estimated value of the deal is 4.4 million euros ($4.8 million)

* Deal was signed for period of three years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)