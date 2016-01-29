Jan 29 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd
* NAV per share (unaudited) expected to be in the range of
1.98 - 2.00 pounds representing an increase of approximately 9
percent on June 2015
* Reports 31 percent aggregate increase in fair value across
its fund portfolios since June 2015
* Oakley funds have deployed 148 million euros during 2015
* An overall 77 million pounds has been invested by the
Company in the 12 months ended 31 December 2015 through its
continuing co-investment programme facilitated by the 130
million pounds placing in March 2015
* Successful exits returned 63 million euros to the company.
Fund IRR generated of 64 percent.
* Commitment of 250 million euros to Fund III
