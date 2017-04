Jan 29 Sky

* Ceo says there's always speculation about fox's intentions towards sky, but its not a distraction for board

* Ceo says unanimous board support for appointment of james murdoch as chairman

* Ceo says pricing details of skyq will be released later this morning (at 1030 gmt)

* Ceo says mobile launch will be a little bit more towards the back end of the year Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)