BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Cathexis UK Holdings Ltd
* Increases offer to 171 pence per ISG share
* increased offer at a premium of approximately 40.2 per cent to closing price of 122 pence per ISG share on Dec. 10 2015
* Increased offer price values entire issued share capital of ISG at approximately 84.6 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)