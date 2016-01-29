Jan 29 Triboo Media SpA :

* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with TC & C Srl (TuttoMercatoWeb) to acquire a 50 percent stake in TMW Network Srl through which the company purchased the editorial assets TuttoJuve.com and TuttoB.com owned Michri Communication Srl

* This transaction was made in preparation for the creation of a joint venture with the publisher of TuttoMercatoWeb and to provide it with the funds required for the acquisition of the publishing assets identified

* Subscribed a 150,000 euro capital increase in TMW Network Srl, corresponding to 50 percent of share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)