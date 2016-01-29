(Repeats to attach to alerts chain.)

Jan 29 Soprano Oyj :

* Finnish Trade Organisation Fintra Oy starts arbitration against Finpro Ry

* Arbitration regards acquisition of Finpro's consulting activities

* Says Fintra demands 0.6 million euros ($650,000) to be paid back in its entirety Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)