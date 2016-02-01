AMSTERDAM Feb 1 Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer
that is planning a 1 billion euro ($1.09 billion) rights issue
to shore up its solvency, on Monday said it intends to pay a 130
million euro cash dividend over 2016.
In a letter, the company asked shareholders to approve the
large cash call, first announced in November, at an
extraordinary meeting on March 16.
Delta Lloyd said it had considered alternatives to the share
issue, such as gradually building up capital or drastically
reducing risk, but decided that those options would endanger the
position of shareholders.
($1 = 0.9216 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)