Feb 1 LifeWatch AG :
* Said on Friday total revenue grew by 8.2 pct in 2015,
which is slightly below guidance
* Based on preliminary unaudited numbers, expects EBITDA
margin, after adjusting for one-off and unplanned events, of
approximately 14 pct; on an unadjusted basis, the EBITDA margin
is expected to be around 12 pct
* Expected adjusted EBIT margin of between 6 pct and 7 pct;
on an unadjusted basis the EBIT margin is expected to be between
4 pct and 5 pct
* Said remains positive for 2016, particularly given the
recent FDA clearance and CE Mark for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
1-Lead patch and expects double-digit revenue growth and
improving EBIT and EBITDA margins in 2016 and beyond
