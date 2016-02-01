UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Said on Saturday it was informed on Jan. 29, that the bankruptcy estate of Sputnik Engineering AG in liquidation has filed an action against Schaffner EMV AG in the Commercial Court in Berne in connection with alleged product deficiencies
* Amount claimed by Sputnik Engineering AG in liquidation is 2.9 million Swiss francs ($2.84 million) for the time being
* Contests the action filed by the bankruptcy estate of Sputnik Engineering AG in liquidation and will respond in the context of the legal proceedings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0213 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.