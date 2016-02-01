Feb 1 Sonae SGPS SA :

* Says that Sonae RP signed a promissory agreement, on Jan. 29, for the sale and leaseback transaction of 12 food retail assets located in Portugal

* Transaction total value is of 164.0 million euros ($177.9 million)

* Assets' under transaction estimated net book value is of 114.4 million euros

* The definitive agreement is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions by the parties and is expected to be signed by the end of Feb. 2016

* Transaction is aligned with Sonae's strategy concerning the monetisation of its real estate assets

