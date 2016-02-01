Feb 1 Giglio Group SpA :
* FY 2015 net profit of 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) versus pro forma 1.4 million euros
a year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 13.9 million euros versus pro forma 11.5 million euros a year ago
* Acquires 100 percent of MF Fashion SpA, an online market place for fashion
* Total value of transaction is 5 million euros
* Transaction value to be paid for 2.5 million euros in cash and for 2.5 million euros via
issue of 1 million of Giglio Group new shares reserved for current MF Fashion shareholders
* Agreement for acquisition of MF Fashion envisages an earn-out of counter value of up to
1.5 million euros, to be paid within and no later than March 31, 2018
