Feb 1 Giglio Group SpA :

* FY 2015 net profit of 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) versus pro forma 1.4 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 revenue 13.9 million euros versus pro forma 11.5 million euros a year ago 

* Acquires 100 percent of MF Fashion SpA, an online market place for fashion

* Total value of transaction is 5 million euros

* Transaction value to be paid for 2.5 million euros in cash and for 2.5 million euros via issue of 1 million of Giglio Group new shares reserved for current MF Fashion shareholders

* Agreement for acquisition of MF Fashion envisages an earn-out of counter value of up to 1.5 million euros, to be paid within and no later than March 31, 2018