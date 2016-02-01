Feb 1 Sabeton SA :

* To make public tender offer followed by squeeze-out for Compagnie Agricole de la Crau shares at 29 euros ($31.58) per share

* Offer concerns all Compagnie Agricole de la Crau shares not already held by Sabeton (3,676 shares, or 1.83 pct of the share capital

Source text: bit.ly/1nZiqBr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)