Feb 2 Banzai SpA:

* Said on Monday that it ends the year with revenue up 27 pct and exceeds its revenue growth targets for FY 2015

* Reported FY 2015 revenue of 234.8 million euros ($256.0 million) up 27 pct from 185.0 million euros a year ago

* Q4 revenue 82.6 million euros up 27.6 pct from 64.7 million euros a year ago

