BRIEF-Shahe Industrial sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 mln yuan to 3.5 mln yuan
Feb 2 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Guardian Early Learning Group ("Guardian"), provider of early childhood education in Australia, on behalf of its clients
* Stake is being acquired from the Asian private equity firm Navis Capital Partners
* Transaction gives Guardian an enterprise value of approximately 440 million Australian dollars ($311.3 million) and is expected to close in the first quarter of this year
BEIJING, April 14 The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results.