Feb 2 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Tianjin Teda Football Club on transfer of player Fredy Montero for 5 million euros ($5.5 million)

* Sporting keeps 20 percent of the economic rights over the player

