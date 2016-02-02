Feb 2 Sainsbury's

* Sainsbury's CEO says Home Retail deal has "limited risk from execution point of view"

* Sainsbury's CFO says "confident" can persuade investors in Sainsbury's and Home Retail to back deal

* CFO says Home Retail deal synergies number of 120 million stg is "conservative"

* Home Retail shares down 3.2 percent, Sainsbury's down 0.6 percent after firms agree takeover deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)