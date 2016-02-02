UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Infineon
* COO says Q2 margin pressure due to typical seasonal pricing environment, sees recovery later in the year
* COO says margin recovery from q3 will be driven by volume ramp-up and operational effects
* Infineon COO says sees no slowing in automotive sector, says backlog is "pretty healthy"
* CEO says W Has not asked for lower prices Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.