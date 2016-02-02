Feb 2 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with Stoke City FC on the cession of sporting rights over the player Imbula for 24 million euros ($26 million)

* Said it has right to receive 15 percent of added value from a future transfer of the player

