* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 100 percent stake in Extra Media Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 5 million of own shares with nominal value of 1.04 zloty ($0.3) each

* Extra Media is Poland's third publisher of local magazines distributed for free

($1 = 4.0292 zlotys)