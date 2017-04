Feb 3 ComPress SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Jan. 29 Piotr Pawlikowski sold 1.524.530 shares of ComPress representing 30.84 percent stake in company

* After transaction Piotr Pawlikowski holds 17,400 shares of ComPress representing 0.35 percent stake

* On Feb. 1 the company informed that Presspublica acquired 2,185,100 shares of ComPress

