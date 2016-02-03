Feb 3 GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty
told reporters:
* willing to have some vaccine capability on standby for
coping with crises like Zika
* reiterates now has consumer business that could stand
alone
* "unwise" to make definitive choice on consumer spin-off in
short term
* chances of doing something on consumer unit in accelerated
time frame very unlikely
* importance of Advair to GSK has shifted enormously in last
24-36 months
* UK better off inside EU from business perspective
* as of today would not recommend changing status quo of
consumer business
* U.S. market has got a lot harder
