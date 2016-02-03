Feb 3 GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:

* willing to have some vaccine capability on standby for coping with crises like Zika

* reiterates now has consumer business that could stand alone

* "unwise" to make definitive choice on consumer spin-off in short term

* chances of doing something on consumer unit in accelerated time frame very unlikely

* importance of Advair to GSK has shifted enormously in last 24-36 months

* UK better off inside EU from business perspective

* as of today would not recommend changing status quo of consumer business

* U.S. market has got a lot harder