UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Premium Food Restaurants SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q4 revenue of 5.0 million zlotys ($1.3 million) versus 4.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating loss was 147,260 zlotys versus a loss of 522,931 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 19,932 zlotys versus a loss of 524,775 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9788 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.