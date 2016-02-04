Feb 4 magnifiCo SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Jan. 26, after acquisition of 1,935,242 shares, Equimaxx LLC became majority shareholder of the company

* Moreover, on Jan. 26, Equimaxx became owner of 100 percent stake in Cyprus-based Celetis Holdings Limited

* Currently, Celetis Holdings Limited holds about 16.5 percent stake in magnifiCo SA

* Equimaxx specializes in implementation of reverse takeover transactions

* Said plans to call shareholders meeting to vote on company's name change so to reflect new business focus as well as to vote on appointment of new officers and issue of new shares

