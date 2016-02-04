Yahoo accused of mismanaging funds meant for Chinese dissidents
April 11 Yahoo Inc has been hit with a lawsuit saying it failed to safeguard more than $17 million it pledged to help jailed Chinese dissidents in a 2007 settlement.
Feb 4 Hungary's K&H Bank
* K&H, European Investment Fund sign agreement to provide loan guarantees for local small businesses
* Deal to provide 50 pct loan guarantee to small businesses free of charge to boost loan demand
* K&H expects to issue new loans worth HUF 30 bln to small businesses in next three years under new guarantee programme Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
April 11 Yahoo Inc has been hit with a lawsuit saying it failed to safeguard more than $17 million it pledged to help jailed Chinese dissidents in a 2007 settlement.
BRASILIA, April 11 It is not everyday a central bank is branded hawkish for expectations it will cut interest rates by 100 basis points, but that is how many economists, business leaders and politicians see Wednesday's rate decision in Brazil.