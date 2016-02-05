Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Velto Cars SA :
* Said on Thursday that it completed series B bond issue on Feb. 1 allotting 422 bonds at 10,000 zlotys ($2,500) each
* Informed about the planned series B bond issue on Dec. 16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9458 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order