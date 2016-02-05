Feb 5 Velto Cars SA :

* Said on Thursday that it completed series B bond issue on Feb. 1 allotting 422 bonds at 10,000 zlotys ($2,500) each

* Informed about the planned series B bond issue on Dec. 16

($1 = 3.9458 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)