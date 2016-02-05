Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5PGS Software SA :
* Said on Thursday investment fund Presto FIZ AN acquired 11,867,000 shares, that is 42.17 percent, in PGS Software SA
* Presto does not intend to further increase its stake in PGS Software within next 12 months
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order