Feb 5Genfit SA :

* Reported on Thursday, an FY Total revenue of 4.4 million euros ($4.9 million) vs 6.8 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss is 17.7 million euro vs a loss of 17.3 million euros year ago

* FY net loss is 17.1 million euros vs a loss of 17.0 million euros a year ago

* Cash position amounting to 60.1 million euro as of December 31, 2015 (76.3 million euro as of Dec. 31, 2014)

