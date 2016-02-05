Feb 5 Indykpol SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a 190 million zloty ($48.2 million) investment loan agreement

* The 7-year loan will be used to finance up to 80 pct of the company's investment net expenditure

* Also signed a 160 mln zloty revolving credit line for a period of 3 years

* The credit has been given by a bank consortium which comprises of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, Bank Zachodni WBK SA and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

