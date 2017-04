Feb 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina:

* says studying government plan for bad loans, but bank is in no hurry, can wait for recovery in real estate market

* says Intesa seeing "flight to quality" asset management, deposit flows from other banks

* confirms targets annual double-digit growth for commissions

* says aiming to reduce NPLs but will not boost private equity funds profits with fire sales Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)