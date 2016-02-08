Feb 8 Kampa SA :
* Said on Saturday that it signed an investment agreement
with partners holding jointly majority stake in Provecta IT sp.
z o.o. (Investors) as well as Provecta IT sp. z o.o. (Provecta),
Advantum 1 sp. z o.o. and Piotr Seweryn Bolesta
* Under the investment agreement Kampa will issue 61 million
new series G shares in exchange for contribution in-kind of 100
percent stake in Provecta
* Optionally, may additionally issue 10 million series H
shares
* Said, after acquisition of contribution in-kind, Kampa may
merge with Provecta, change its name as well as business sector
to the one Provecta is operating in
* Moreover, Kampa or post-merger company may move trading of
its shares to the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange from
NewConnect market
* After the transaction, Advantum 1 will be minority
shareholder of Kampa holding 8.5 pct of its capital and majority
stake of 90 pct in Kampa will be held by Investors
