Feb 8 Amper SA :

* Announced on Sunday that its board of directors had agreed to increase company's share capital by 5.0 million euros ($5.6 million), through cash contributions

* Capital increase would be implemented through the issuance of 62.4 million common shares with nominal value at 0.05 euro and share premium of 0.03 for each new share issued

