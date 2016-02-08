Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 8 Amper SA :
* Announced on Sunday that its board of directors had agreed to increase company's share capital by 5.0 million euros ($5.6 million), through cash contributions
* Capital increase would be implemented through the issuance of 62.4 million common shares with nominal value at 0.05 euro and share premium of 0.03 for each new share issued
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order