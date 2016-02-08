Feb 8 Amper SA :

* Signs preliminary agreement to carry out a capital increase through credit compensation with Tecnola SL

* Tecnola SL has become the main creditor in Amper's Brazilian unit Medidata informatica y XC Comercial by acquiring 5.8 million euros ($6.5 million) of debt representing 79 pct of the unit's debt

* Amper has offered to exchange this debt for shares in a capital increase with credit compensation

* If the deal is approved, Amper's balance sheet will improve by 5.7 million euros while 4.7 million euros will be registered under extraordinary income

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)