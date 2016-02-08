Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 8 Amper SA :
* Signs preliminary agreement to carry out a capital increase through credit compensation with Tecnola SL
* Tecnola SL has become the main creditor in Amper's Brazilian unit Medidata informatica y XC Comercial by acquiring 5.8 million euros ($6.5 million) of debt representing 79 pct of the unit's debt
* Amper has offered to exchange this debt for shares in a capital increase with credit compensation
* If the deal is approved, Amper's balance sheet will improve by 5.7 million euros while 4.7 million euros will be registered under extraordinary income
