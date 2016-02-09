Feb 9 Gecina SA :

* Reported on Monday a preliminary sales agreement with Primonial Reim for its subsidiaries holding its entire healthcare real estate portfolio

* Transaction represents a total of 1.35 billion euros ($1.51 billion)

* Transaction will be finalized mid-2016, once the standard conditions precedent have been cleared

* On this transaction, Gecina has been advised by Morgan Stanley and Natixis as financial advisors, by the law firm De Pardieu Brocas Maffei for legal advice, and by the notary's office Wargny Katz

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)