Feb 9 Kkr & Co Lp
* Signs three agreements to acquire a combined 50 percent
stake in Sweden's Välinge, a Swedish industrial R&D company
founded and owned by the Pervan family
* Kkr will acquire the two 20 percent stakes of Välinge's
minority owners, Kronospan and Swiss Krono Group, and the 10
percent stake held by the founder
* The partnership with KKR will allow Välinge to invest
behind new technologies in fast growing areas such as LVT
flooring, tool-less furniture assembly, digital micro 3D
printing and wood powder technology.
* The former minority owners, Kronospan and Swiss Krono
Group, will remain major licensees of Välinge's technology
