Feb 9 Hawe SA :

* Said on Monday that the district court in Warsaw decided to discontinue proceedings against the company and unit, Otwarte Regionalne Sieci Szerokopasmowe sp. z o.o., under the lawsuit submitted by Alcatel-Lucent Polska sp. z o.o.

* The reason for discontinuation of the proceedings was that Alcatel-Lucent Polska submitted on Jan. 27 motion to withdraw its lawsuit

* The withdrawal of the lawsuit by Alcatel-Lucent Polska does not include an application for securing of the claim, including seizure of receivables on bank accounts belonging to the company and its unit and of 2,000 shares of Otwarte Regionalne Sieci Szerokopasmowe

