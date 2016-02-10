Feb 10 Tullow Oil Plc
* ~ banking discussions with regard to march 2016
re-determination have begun
* ~2015 revenue down 27 percent year on year at $1.607
billion
* ~2015 net operating loss of $1.094 billion
* ~ mark-to-market value of oil hedges at 31 jan. 2016 of
$668 million
* ~52 percent of 2016 oil production hedged at average floor
price of around $75/bl
* ~ reduced headcount of 37 percent; on track to deliver
cash savings of around $500 million over three years
* ~ able to reduce annual capex to around $300 million from
2017 onwards if low oil price persists
* ~ expects to refinance rbl facility ahead of further
scheduled amortisations in 2017
* ~will negotiate to extend three-year revolving corporate
facility ahead of april 2017
* ~ board is recommending that no dividend is paid for 2015
* ~ risk remains that liquidity position may deteriorate
and/or the group may become non-compliant with financial
covenant at the end of 2016
* ~ actions available to maintain liquidity include further
rationalisation of cost base, cuts to capital expenditure,
portfolio management and other funding options
