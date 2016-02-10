Feb 10 Tullow Oil Plc

* ~ banking discussions with regard to march 2016 re-determination have begun

* ~2015 revenue down 27 percent year on year at $1.607 billion

* ~2015 net operating loss of $1.094 billion

* ~ mark-to-market value of oil hedges at 31 jan. 2016 of $668 million

* ~52 percent of 2016 oil production hedged at average floor price of around $75/bl

* ~ reduced headcount of 37 percent; on track to deliver cash savings of around $500 million over three years

* ~ able to reduce annual capex to around $300 million from 2017 onwards if low oil price persists

* ~ expects to refinance rbl facility ahead of further scheduled amortisations in 2017

* ~will negotiate to extend three-year revolving corporate facility ahead of april 2017

* ~ board is recommending that no dividend is paid for 2015

* ~ risk remains that liquidity position may deteriorate and/or the group may become non-compliant with financial covenant at the end of 2016

* ~ actions available to maintain liquidity include further rationalisation of cost base, cuts to capital expenditure, portfolio management and other funding options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)